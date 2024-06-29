Breaking

Exchange of fire reported along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

A brief exchange of fire was reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, official sources said on Saturday.

“Late last night a brief exchange of fire took place at Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch,” Army Sources said.

Earlier on June 27, three terrorists were neutralized in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, ADGP Jammu Anand Jain said.

The ADGP of Jammu, Anand Jain earlier said that the two M-4s and one AK-47 rifle have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

“Three terrorists have been neutralized in this encounter, and arms and ammunition have been recovered from them. A search operation is going on in the area. We launched a search operation as soon as we received information of the presence of terrorists… Two M-4s and one AK-47 rifle have been recovered,” he added.

On the emergence of new terror organizations, the ADGP asserted, “There is the presence of groups in this area and a search operation is underway. As the investigation into the Chhattergala incident is also underway, so, it’s yet to be discovered if it’s a new scheme of terror organizations.”
Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, he said. (ANI)

