Srinagar city declared as “Temporary Red Zone” for the operation of drones, quadcopters

Authorities on Tuesday declared Srinagar city as “Temporary Red Zone” for the operation of drones and quadcopters as per provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021 with immediate effect.

In a post on X, Srinagar Police wrote, “Srinagar city has been declared as “Temporary Red Zone” for the operation of drones and quadcopters as per provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021 with immediate effect.”

“All unauthorized drone operations in the Red Zone are liable to being penalized as per relevant provisions of Drone Rules, 2021.As responsible citizens, your cooperation is solicited in this regard”, the post reads.