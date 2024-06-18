Breaking

Srinagar city declared as “Temporary Red Zone” for the operation of drones, quadcopters

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Authorities on Tuesday declared Srinagar city as “Temporary Red Zone” for the operation of drones and quadcopters as per provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021 with immediate effect.

In a post on X, Srinagar Police wrote, “Srinagar city has been declared as “Temporary Red Zone” for the operation of drones and quadcopters as per provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021 with immediate effect.”

“All unauthorized drone operations in the Red Zone are liable to being penalized as per relevant provisions of Drone Rules, 2021.As responsible citizens, your cooperation is solicited in this regard”, the post reads.

You Might Also Like

“Took more than 50-yrs for rail track to get extended into J&K,” says Jitendra Singh

Er. Rashid to remain in Jail for now, next hearing on June 23

Hajj-2024: 5 Kashmiri women pilgrims die of heat stroke during pilgrimage

Exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Poonch

“If there is 0.001 pc negligence, it should be thoroughly dealt with,” Supreme Court tells NTA in NEET UG result row

Share This Article
Previous Article Er. Rashid to remain in Jail for now, next hearing on June 23
Next Article “Took more than 50-yrs for rail track to get extended into J&K,” says Jitendra Singh
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi to participate in International Yoga Day event in Srinagar
Developing Story
PM Modi releases 17th installment of PM KISAN scheme worth more than Rs 20000 cr
Uncategorized
PM Modi’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to resume from June 30
Breaking
Kulgam man carries mother on his back during Hajj, earns widespread respect
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.