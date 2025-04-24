“Entire community is grieving”: J&K Grand Mufti on Pahalgam terror attack

A day after Kashmir valley obserbed a complete shutdown to protest the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, said on Thursday that the entire community is grieving and termed the attack as an “act of cowardice”. As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, and many more were left injured in the attack.

He stated that terrorism has nothing to do with Islam or any other religion

“Our hearts are hurt. The entire community is grieving. They were our guests and whoever did this with them was wrong. We have announced the closure of markets today… We also condemn linking of terrorism to Islam as we believe that terrorism has nothing to do with Islam or any other religion… I hope that other people are not targeted because of this incident… I will be doing a press conference today in which I will be saying some important things… This was an act of cowardice, but we question why they (terrorists) were not traced using drones?…”

Meanwhile, in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir had extended their support to the call for a Kashmir Bandh (shutdown) on Wednesday to condemn the attack and show solidarity with the victims’ families.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) had appealed to the people to make the Bandh a “complete success” and join in condemning the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a social media post on X, JKNC wrote, “On the instruction of the Party President, JKNC joins the collective call for a bandh in strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. We appeal to the people of J&K to ensure the hartal called by religious and social leaders is a complete success.”

The incident, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, sparked widespread outrage across the country. Several political leaders condemned the attack.

Residents of Jammu and Kashmir turned up for a candlelight march at several places in the state against the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday.

Locals in Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch and Kupwara held a candlelight march while Bajrang Dal workers in Jammu held a protest against the terror attack.

Locals in the Khod village of Akhoor area of the territory also held candle march protest against the Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)