“We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth…” PM Modi’s promises swift retaliation for Pahalgam terror attack

Asserting that India will not rest until “justice” is pursued, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a stern warning in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and said that India will “pursue the terrorists to the end of the earth.”

Addressing people at National Panchayati Raj Day in Bihar’s Madhubani, PM Modi said that the entire nation is saddened by the brutality with which terrorists killed innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

“On April 22, terrorists killed innocent people of the country in J-K’s Pahalgam… The country is in mourning and in pain following this incident. We stand with the families of the victims. Today, from the soil of Bihar, India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers. We will pursue them to the end of the earth. India’s spirit will never be broken by Terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished.

Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is on our side. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders, who have stood with us in these times,” PM Modi said.

“I want to say in very clear words that these terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine. The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the back of the masters of terror,” he added.

Earlier, PM Modi observed a moment of silence to pay tribute to those who were killed in the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, in Bihar’s Madhubani.

“Let us all stand together in this moment of grief and observe a one-minute silence. I urge everyone to observe silence for a couple of minutes to pay homage to the family members whom we lost in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also chanted ‘Om Shanti”

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people were killed by terrorists, the Centre has called for an all-party meeting in Parliament at 6 pm, where all aspects of security and the aftermath of the attack will be discussed by all. According to the sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the all-party meeting in Parliament.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that, in recognition of the seriousness of the terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) took the following measures, which included five key decisions.

1) The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect

2) The integrated checkpost Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

3) Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme

4) Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata. They have a week to leave India.

5) India will withdraw its own Defence, Navy, and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled.

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. (ANI)