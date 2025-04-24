“We will stand with them wherever needed”: Omar Abdullah

Amid nationwide mourning and protests surrounding the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah offered his full support to the concerned security officials to prevent such attacks.

Speaking on the aftermath of the attack, Omar Abdullah stated that the relevant authorities should fulfil their duties to prevent such incidents.

He emphasised the role of residents during such attacks, noting that it is the local people who are the first to assist.

“To stop such incidents, those responsible for the security have to fulfil their duties. We will stand with them wherever they need us. Whenever such incidents have happened, the local people are the first to help,” Abdullah said.

He further expressed his confidence in the ongoing steps being taken by the government, adding, “The government of India has taken some steps; let’s see how it turns out.”

Omar Abdullah also mentioned his efforts to gather political leaders for a meeting in the wake of the attack in the Union Territory, stating that he has spoken to several leaders, and none of them had refused to attend.

Abdullah also pleaded with the people of the country not to be under the impression that Kashmiris are their enemies, expressing his solidarity with the victims of the attack and appealing to the people of the country to refrain from blaming Kashmiris for the incident.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Kashmiri people, who condemned the attack and voiced their opposition to it, stating that it was an attack carried out by external elements, not the local population.

“I would like to show solidarity towards the families of the victims who had to go through such a tragic incident… Be it our 25 guests who came here to enjoy their vacation, or that one person from our valley who sacrificed his life to save the people there… I am also thankful to the people of Kashmir who came out after the attack and condemned it,” Abdullah said.

His remarks came in the aftermath of the deadly terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Meanwhile, in retaliation against the terror attack, India on Wednesday announced a series of strong measures in response, including the abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and closure of the Attari Border, as well as suspension of visas for Pakistani citizens. (ANI)