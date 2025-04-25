LoP Rahul Gandhi calls on LG Sinha 

SRINAGAR, APRIL 25: The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi, called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today at Raj Bhavan.

He was accompanied by Congress MP Shri KC Venugopal, Congress MLAs Shri Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Shri Tariq Hameed Karra and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain. The discussions covered various aspects of heinous terror attack in Pahalgam.

The Lieutenant Governor posted on X, “Met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Shri KC Venugopal, Congress MLAs Shri Ghulam Ahmad Mir & Shri Tariq Hameed Karra and RS MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain at Raj Bhavan. We discussed various aspects related to heinous terror attack in Pahalgam”.