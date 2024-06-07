Breaking

PM Modi meets President Murmu, stakes claim to form government

ANI
ANI
1 Min Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday and staked claim to form the government as leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

PM Modi was elected as leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party earlier today at a meeting of the constituents of the ruling alliance.

PM Modi will lead third successive NDA government as Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had met former President Ram Nath Kovind. He also met veteran BJP leaders Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their respective residences.

In the meeting of NDA allies held at Samvidhan Sadan, the Prime Minister was welcomed with chants of ‘Modi Modi’. As he arrived to join the meeting, the Prime Minister respectfully touched the copy of the Constitution with his forehead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take the oath for his third successive term in office on June 9. (ANI)

You Might Also Like

Ensure smooth arrangements for JKSSB Examination on June 23: Div Com Kashmir

Ensure availability of sacrificial animals on reasonable prices at all sale spots: Div Com Kashmir to officers

Er. Rashid Bail Plea: NIA Seeks More Time To File Response

“Na hum hare the, na hare hai”: PM Modi at NDA meeting

ED opposes Arvind Kejriwal bail plea, says ample evidence against him for commission of offence of money laundering

Share This Article
Previous Article Ensure availability of sacrificial animals on reasonable prices at all sale spots: Div Com Kashmir to officers
Next Article Ensure smooth arrangements for JKSSB Examination on June 23: Div Com Kashmir
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Sinha reviews preparation for Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela, Eid-ul-Adha
Developing Story
Now Opposition will be strong in Parliament: Farooq Abdullah
Breaking
Misappropriation of Funds: ACB files case former BDO Mendhar, other officials, beneficiaries
Breaking
Police adopts latest GPS tracking technology to monitor bailed out drug peddler in Kulgam
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.