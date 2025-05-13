If Pakistan shows any further terrorist activity or military aggression, we will respond decisively: PM Modi

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited and interacted with the brave air warriors and soldiers at the Air Force Station at Adampur today.

Addressing them, he highlighted the power of the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, emphasizing that the world has just witnessed its strength. Remarking that this is not merely a chant but a solemn oath taken by every soldier who risks their life to uphold the dignity of Mother India, the Prime Minister stated that this slogan is the voice of every citizen who wishes to live for the nation and make a meaningful contribution.

He underscored that ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ echoes both in the battlefield and in critical missions. He noted that when Indian soldiers chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, it sends shivers down the enemy’s spine.

He emphasized India’s military might, stating that when Indian drones demolish enemy fortifications and when missiles strike with precision, the enemy hears only one phrase—‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. Prime Minister Modi asserted that even in the darkest of nights, India has the capability to illuminate the sky, forcing the enemy to witness the indomitable spirit of the nation.

He declared that when India’s forces dismantle threats of nuclear blackmail, the message reverberates across the heavens and the depths—‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Praising the courage and determination of India’s armed forces, stating that they have filled the hearts of millions of Indians with pride, Modi remarked that every Indian stands taller today because of their unparalleled bravery and historic achievements. He added that it was indeed a great fortune to visit the brave heroes, emphasizing that when the nation’s heroism is discussed decades from now, the soldiers leading this mission will be the most celebrated figures.

He asserted that they have become an inspiration not only for the present but also for future generations. Addressing the armed forces from the land of valiant warriors, he saluted the courageous personnel of the Air Force, Navy, Army, and the Border Security Force (BSF). He hailed their heroic efforts, declaring that the impact of Operation Sindoor is resonating across the nation.

He noted that during the operation, every Indian stood firmly with the soldiers, offering prayers and unwavering support. He expressed the deep gratitude of the entire nation to its soldiers and their families, recognizing their sacrifices.

“Operation Sindoor is not an ordinary military campaign but a trinity of India’s policy, intent, and decisive capability”, emphasised the Prime Minister, highlighting that India is the land of both Buddha and Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who declared, “I will make one warrior fight against 125,000… I will make sparrows defeat hawks… only then will I be called Guru Gobind Singh.” He remarked that raising arms against injustice for the establishment of righteousness has always been India’s tradition.

He affirmed that when terrorists dared to attack and harm India’s daughters, the Indian forces crushed them in their own hideouts. He stated that these attackers arrived in cowardly secrecy, forgetting whom they had challenged—the mighty Indian armed forces. He praised the bravery of India’s soldiers, noting that they struck directly, demolishing major terror hubs. Nine terrorist hideouts were destroyed, and over 100 terrorists were eliminated.

The Prime Minister declared that the masterminds of terrorism now understand one undeniable consequence of provoking India—absolute destruction. Asserting that any attempt to shed innocent blood in India would lead only to devastation, he underscored that the Pakistani army, which harbored these terrorists, has been decisively defeated by the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. “The Indian Armed forces have sent a clear message to Pakistan—there is no safe haven left for terrorists”, stated the PM, affirming that India will strike them within their own territory, leaving no chance of escape.

He declared that India’s drones and missiles have instilled such fear that Pakistan will lose sleep for days merely thinking about them. Quoting lines written about Maharana Pratap’s famed horse, Chetak, he remarked that these words now resonate perfectly with India’s advanced modern weaponry.

“The success of Operation Sindoor has strengthened the nation’s resolve, unified the country, safeguarded India’s borders and elevated India’s pride to new heights”, stated Shri Modi, lauding the extraordinary efforts of the armed forces, describing their actions as unprecedented, unimaginable, and remarkable. He highlighted the deep precision of the Indian Air Force’s strikes, noting that they successfully targeted terrorist hideouts deep within Pakistan.

Modi remarked that within just 20-25 minutes, Indian forces executed cross-border strikes with absolute accuracy, hitting pinpoint targets. He asserted that such operations can only be carried out by a modern, technologically equipped, and highly professional force. He commended the speed and precision of India’s military, stating that their swift and decisive actions left the enemy completely stunned. He remarked that the adversaries had no idea when their strongholds were reduced to rubble.

Underscoring that India’s objective was to strike terrorist headquarters deep inside Pakistan and eliminate key terror operatives, the Prime Minister stated that despite Pakistan’s attempt to shield its activities by using civilian aircraft as cover, the Indian forces responded with utmost caution and precision. He commended the armed forces for successfully executing their mission while maintaining vigilance and responsibility. He proudly declared that Indian soldiers fulfilled their objectives with absolute accuracy and determination. He highlighted that the operation not only dismantled terrorist hideouts and airbases within Pakistan but also crushed their malicious intentions and reckless audacity.

Modi stated that following Operation Sindoor, the enemy, in frustration, repeatedly attempted to target multiple Indian airbases. However, each of Pakistan’s attempts to attack was decisively thwarted.

He underlined that Pakistani drones, UAVs, aircraft, and missiles all failed before India’s powerful air defense system. He emphasized that India’s preparedness and technological strength ensured the complete neutralization of enemy threats.

He expressed deep appreciation for the leadership overseeing the nation’s airbases and extended heartfelt admiration to every Air Warrior of the Indian Air Force. He commended their outstanding performance and unwavering dedication in defending the country.

Asserting that India’s stance against terrorism is now unequivocally clear, the Prime Minister declared that if there is another terrorist attack on India, the nation will respond decisively and forcefully. He recalled India’s firm actions during past surgical strikes and air strikes, stating that Operation Sindoor has now become the country’s new normal in tackling threats. He reiterated the three key principles which he expressed in his address to the nation last night. Firstly, if India is targeted by a terrorist attack, the response will be on its own terms and conditions.

Secondly, India will not tolerate any form of nuclear blackmail. Third being, India will no longer differentiate between terrorist masterminds and the governments that shelter them. “The world is now recognizing this new and resolute India, adjusting to its firm approach toward national security and counterterrorism”, emphasised the Prime Minister.

“Every moment of Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to the strength and capability of India’s armed forces”, exclaimed Shri Modi, praising the exceptional coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force, stating that their synergy was remarkable.

He highlighted the Navy’s dominance over the seas, the Army’s reinforcement of the borders, and the Indian Air Force’s dual role in attack and defense. He commended the Border Security Force (BSF) and other security forces for their outstanding performance. He underscored the effectiveness of India’s integrated air and land combat systems, declaring that this level of jointness has now become a defining characteristic of India’s military prowess.

Highlighting the remarkable coordination between manpower and advanced military technology during Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister noted that India’s traditional air defense systems, which have witnessed multiple battles, were reinforced by indigenous platforms like Akash and modern, powerful systems such as the S-400. He emphasized that India’s robust security shield has become a defining strength. Despite Pakistan’s repeated attempts, Indian airbases and key defense infrastructure remained completely secure.

The Prime Minister credited this success to the dedication and valor of every soldier stationed at the borders and every individual involved in the operation. He acknowledged their commitment as the foundation of India’s unwavering national defense.

Asserting that India now possesses cutting-edge technology that Pakistan cannot match, Shri Modi said that over the past decade, the Indian Air Force and other military branches have gained access to some of the world’s most advanced defense technologies.

He acknowledged that with new technology come significant challenges and maintaining and efficiently operating complex and sophisticated systems requires immense skill and precision. Lauding India’s armed forces for seamlessly integrating technology with tactical expertise, demonstrating their superiority in modern warfare, Shri Modi declared that the Indian Air Force has now mastered the art of countering adversaries not just with weapons but also with data and drones.

Stating that India’s military action has been temporarily halted only in response to Pakistan’s appeal, the Prime Minister stressed that if Pakistan engages in any further terrorist activities or military provocations, India will retaliate with full force. He affirmed that India’s response will be determined solely on its own terms and conditions. He credited this decisive stance to the courage, valor, and vigilance of the nation’s armed forces.

Urging the soldiers to maintain their unwavering determination, passion, and readiness, stressing that India must remain alert and prepared at all times, the Prime Minister concluded by declaring that this is a new India—an India that desires peace but will not hesitate to crush adversaries if humanity is threatened.