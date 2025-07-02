Summer vacations for colleges extended till Sunday, review underway for schools: Sakina Itoo

In response to the persistent heatwave gripping the Kashmir Valley, Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Wednesday announced an extension of summer vacations for colleges until Sunday.

The announcement was made during an official event, where the minister said the decision was taken in view of the intense weather conditions.

“As summer vacations for colleges are nearing their end, we have decided to extend them till Sunday due to the prevailing heatwave,” Itoo said.

She further stated that the government is closely monitoring the weather patterns before making a decision regarding the reopening of schools. “As far as vacations for schools are concerned, we will review the situation soon, keeping the weather forecast in view,” she added.

Previously, summer vacations for colleges were slated to end on July 4, while schools were scheduled to resume on July 7.