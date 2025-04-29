Breaking

Emergency cabinet meet underway at CM Omar Abdullah’s Jammu home

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has convened an emergency meeting of his cabinet colleagues at his residence in Jammu, sources said here.

Sources said that the cabinet meeting is underway at the Wazarat residence of the Chief Minister in Jammu.

They said that all his cabinet colleagues are present in the meeting. It was not immediately known what the agenda of the meeting is.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of the April 22 deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead. Earlier, Chief Minister also chaired a cabinet meeting in Srinagar to condemn the attack—(KNO)

