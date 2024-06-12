Eight terror handlers declared proclaimed offenders in Baramulla: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday declared 8 terror handlers as proclaimed offenders in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A Police spokesperson said, “On 11/06/2024, Hon’ble Court of Sub Judge Uri declared eight (08) terror handlers namely Mohd Azad son of Sher Wali Mir resident of Kundi Barjala involved in case FIR no: 26/1992 u/sec 2/3 EMICO Act, ⁠Naseer Ahmad son of Gul haider resident of Kundi Barjala involved in case FIR no: 26/1992 u/sec 2/3 EMICO Act, Kareem Din son of Jamal Din resident of Jabla Uri involved in case FIR no: 46/1994 u/sec 2/3 EMICO Act, ⁠Mohd Hafeez Mir son of Suleman Mir resident of Bada Gowahalan involved in case FIR no: 77/1997 u/sec 2/3 EMICO Act, ⁠Meer Ahmad son of Naik Mohd resident of Singtung Gowhalan involved in case FIR no: 83/1999 u/sec 2/3 EMICO Act, ⁠Bashir Ahmed son of Raj Mohd Awan resident of Dardkoot involved in case FIR no: 18/1999 u/sec 2/3 EMICO Act, ⁠Showkat Ahmed Paswal son of Mohd Shareef Poswal resident of Gowhallan involved in case FIR no: 101/1998 u/sec 2/3 EMICO Act & ⁠Ahad Bhat son of Abdulla Bhat resident of Souhara involved in case FIR no: 33/1997 u/sec 2/3 EMICO Act on the application moved by Baramulla Police.

“The terror handlers are presently at PoJK/ Pakistan and are working with different terrorist outfits”, he said.

He said that Proclamation orders under section 87 CrPC have been obtained from Hon’ble Court against these eight terror handlers which have been pasted at their residences, public places with the directions of the Hon’ble Court that they will present themselves before the Court of Law within one month failing which process for attachment of property under section 88 CrPC shall be initiated against them.