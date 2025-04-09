“Sat in BJP’s lap…”Omar Abdullah hits out at PDP for criticising NC stand on Waqf Act

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday hit out at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in a veilled attack over the latter’s criticism against him, accusing them of “sitting in the lap” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and “destroying” the union territory.

“Some weird things happened in the house in my absence. Now, those people are talking about me, who sat in BJP’s lap and destroyed J&K, who distributed cricket bats to mislead the youth of the state and dragged them to the then Home Minister’s events. Whatever situation we are in is because of them,” Abdullah told reporters here.

Speaking about his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the J&K CM said, “It is right that two days ago, I took my father to the Tulip Garden. It is a coincidence that a Union Minister was present there at the moment. We greeted each other. He wanted to get a picture with me; how could I refuse?”

Earlier, PDP leader Waheed Para on Monday accused the National Conference-led Jammu and Kashmir government of facilitating BJP policies on the grounds and comprising on the issues of the territory and Muslims.

Reacting to this, Abdullah lashed out at the PDP for their decision to form an alliance with the BJP earlier.

“National Conference’s reaction regarding the Waqf Act will be conveyed by our party Spokesperson…

Now, those who gave the BJP an entry into J&K are trying to use that meeting against me. Those who have not apologised to the people of J&K for what happened in 2016 should first take a look into their own actions and the price J&K had to pay for their alliance with the BJP,” he added.

Earlier, PDP’s Para comments came after Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather declined the MLA’s notice to move adjournment motions to discuss the Waqf Amendment Bill.

“When Article 370 and CAA were there in the court, we had brought a resolution, many states had brought it, and today we want to register our protest against the Waqf Bill, but unfortunately, the Speaker rejected the resolution. They are playing a fixed match. They are opposing the BJP but are also facilitating the BJP’s policies on the ground. By not opposing this bill today, it has been shown that the Jammu and Kashmir government is compromising on the issues of Kashmir and Muslims,” Para said.

The PDP leader stated that seeing the Waqf properties as mere properties is wrong as this matter is related to faith and shall be treated accordingly. (ANI)