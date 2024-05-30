Breaking

ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.56 crore under PMLA in Srinagar

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday has attached seven properties worth Rs 1.56 crore under Prevention of Money Laundering Act in Srinagar.

In a post on X, ED Spokesperson said, ” ED Srinagar has provisionally attached seven immovable properties worth Rs. 1.56 Crore of Imran Baba and Sageena Yaseen, partners of M/s Baba Enterprises under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002.”

He said that the immovable properties include 17 Marlas land at Khasra No.1329, 1330, 1331,1332, 1334 and 1335, Khewat No.92 and Khata No.182 in Mouja Barinambal, Srinagar; 26 Marlas land at Hyderpora and a Residential House at Hyderpora, Srinagar.

