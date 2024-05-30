Breaking

Police attach GPS tracking device to two terror associates in Anantnag

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
In compliance to an order received from Hon’ble Court, Anantnag Police on Thursday affixed GPS tracking devices on under trial terror associates who were enlarged on bail in UA(P) case.

A Police spokesperson said, “The accused were arrested in case FIR No 34/2018 under section 38, 39 UA(P) Act of Police Station Dooru and has been enlarged bail by the Hon’ble Court.”

” The GPS anklet will be used to monitor the movement of the said terror associates and ensure that they doesn’t violate the bail conditions”, he said.

Breaking

