Green & Sustainable Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly applauded India’s commitment towards building a green and sustainable future. While responding to the social media post the Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on X Prime Minister has underlined that his post illustrates India’s commitment and efforts towards building a green and sustainable future. Earlier Pralhad Joshi had said in his post on the social media site X that in a world seeking climate solutions India is showing the way. He has highlighted that India has achieved 50 % non-fossil fuel capacity five years ahead of the 2030 target and attributed the green transformation of Bharat to the leadership of the Prime Minister. India is gradually shifting from conventional fuel to green energy. This can be easily gauged from the fact that out of the total 484.8 GW installed power capacity 242.8 GW has been drawn from the non-fossil fuel sources. Thus Indian journey towards the innovative and green sources of energy is indeed a milestone when most of the energy utilised is fossil fuel oriented. Internationally, there is utmost concern regarding the sustainable development that includes fuel usage as the main priority based on the environment friendly sources. Indian engineers and scientists have been working hard to develop alternate fuel to ease the environment from the pollutants. It can be witnessed easily that the presence of e –Buses and e-Rickshaws proves that major cities in India are adopting the sustainable energy driven transport to save the resources and conserve the environment. This transformation has been possible due to the green energy initiatives after the sustained efforts to sensitise and convince the consumers for this alternate usage that is healthy and clean. The use of solar energy is another area that is gaining popularity among the consumers and making them shift to it. Over the decades there has been an exponential increase of conventional modes of energy consumption ,the reason being the availability of disposable income among the middle class. But this has imposed a heavy burden on the atmosphere and led to the destruction of biodiversity.But the responsible citizens have made it possible across India to adopt clean and green energy sources. It will take time to completely transform India into a complete green and sustainable energy consuming nation but the ray of hope is there as almost in all parts of India transition towards the innovative non-fossil fuel energy sources is turning into a trend among all age groups. This speaks about the mood of the nation. Even in Jammu and Kashmir people can be seen opting for clean ,green and sustainable sources of energy by internalising the importance of these sources for the present and the future. Popularity of the green and sustainable energy can be gauged from the fact that youth in Jammu and Kashmir are opting for e –scooters, e –cars and above all e-buses.Realising popularity of the e –buses among the women in Jammu and Kashmir the Jammu and Kashmir Government has offered free travel to the women in Jammu and Kashmir in the Smart City Authorities run e –Buses.As women are the homemakers and their role in managing the homes is of paramount importance,government has done well to offer this relief.Such moves will surely encourage the usage of green and sustainable energy in various areas of public consumption.