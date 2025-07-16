Editorial

Green & Sustainable Future

RK News
RK News
4 Min Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has  rightly applauded India’s commitment towards building a green and sustainable future. While responding to the social media post  the Union  Minister  Pralhad Joshi on X Prime Minister has underlined that his post illustrates India’s commitment  and  efforts towards building a green  and sustainable future. Earlier Pralhad Joshi had said in his post on the social media site X that  in  a world seeking  climate solutions  India is showing the way. He has highlighted  that India has achieved  50 % non-fossil fuel capacity five years ahead of the 2030  target and attributed the green transformation of Bharat to  the leadership of the Prime Minister. India is gradually shifting from conventional  fuel to green energy. This  can be easily gauged from the fact that out of the total   484.8 GW installed  power capacity  242.8 GW has been drawn from  the non-fossil fuel sources. Thus Indian journey towards the innovative and green sources of energy is indeed a milestone when most of the energy utilised is fossil fuel oriented. Internationally, there is utmost concern regarding the  sustainable development that includes fuel usage as the main priority based on the environment friendly sources. Indian engineers and scientists have been working hard to develop alternate fuel to ease the environment from the pollutants. It can be witnessed easily that the presence of e –Buses and e-Rickshaws proves that major cities in India are adopting the sustainable energy driven transport to save the resources and conserve the environment. This transformation has been possible due to the green energy initiatives after the sustained efforts to sensitise and convince the consumers for this alternate usage that is healthy and clean. The use of solar energy is another area that is gaining popularity among the consumers and making them shift to it. Over the decades there has been an exponential increase of conventional modes of energy consumption ,the reason being the availability of disposable income among the middle class. But this has imposed a heavy burden on the atmosphere and led to the destruction of biodiversity.But the responsible citizens have made it possible across India to adopt clean and green energy sources. It will take time to completely transform India into a complete green and sustainable energy consuming nation but the ray of hope is there as almost in all parts of India transition towards the innovative non-fossil fuel energy sources is turning into a trend among all age groups. This speaks about the mood of the nation. Even in Jammu and Kashmir people can be seen opting for clean ,green and sustainable sources of energy by internalising the importance of these sources for the present and the future. Popularity of the green and sustainable energy  can be gauged from the fact that youth in Jammu and Kashmir are opting for e –scooters, e –cars and above all e-buses.Realising popularity of the e –buses among the women in Jammu and Kashmir  the Jammu and Kashmir Government has offered free travel to the women in Jammu and Kashmir in the Smart City Authorities run e –Buses.As women are the homemakers and their role in managing the homes is of paramount importance,government has done well to offer this relief.Such moves will surely encourage the usage of green and sustainable energy in various areas of public consumption.

Jhiri Mela disappoints
Territorial Integrity is Non-Negotiable
Chinese Assertion
Winter Precautions
An Initiative for Green Jammu University
Share This Article
Previous Article The Evolution of Technology: A journey through time
Next Article Post Pahalgam attack, special measures taken for safe Amarnathyatra: DIG CRPF
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Govt committed to upgrading health sector: CM
Top Stories
Rana reviews functioning of JKFDC
Kashmir
KP delegation calls on Delhi CM & Ashish Sood
Kashmir
Police arrest five drug peddlers
Kashmir