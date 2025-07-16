JKSSB defers NT recruitment following CAT Order

Srinagar, July 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Tuesday deferred the recruitment process for the post of NaibTehsildar in the Revenue Department following an interim order issued by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Jammu Bench.

According to an official notification issued by JKSSB Secretary FarrukhQazi (JKAS), the decision was made in compliance with the tribunal’s order dated July 14, 2025, in case O.A./975/2025 with M.A./1009/2025 titled Rajesh Singh and Others vs. General Administration Department.

“The process of inviting applications for the post of NaibTehsildar issued vide Notification No. 05 of 2025 dated 09.06.2025 is hereby deferred till further intimation/orders,” the notification read.

The CAT’s interim order has stayed the enforcement of the mandatory Urdu language requirement as a qualification for the NaibTehsildar posts, as outlined in the Jammu and Kashmir Revenue (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules.

The tribunal, responding to a petition challenging the exclusive Urdu requirement, directed the JKSSB to accept applications from candidates possessing a graduation with knowledge of any of the five official languages recognized under the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Act, 2020—Hindi, Urdu, English, Dogri, and Kashmiri.

The CAT has also issued notices to the concerned respondents, directing them to submit their response within four weeks.

The JKSSB had earlier notified the recruitment process for the NaibTehsildar posts via Notification No. 05 of 2025, dated June 9, 2025. The tribunal’s intervention effectively pauses the process until further legal proceedings are concluded.

Earlier hundreds of candidates who attempted to apply under the same notification have reported that although their application fees were successfully deducted from their bank accounts, the portal still displays the message “Payment Not Submitted.”

Mohammad Yahah, aa JKSSB aspirant went Srinagar office to resolve the error. To his shock, he found over 250 other candidates gathered there with identical complaints. Many reported multiple deductions from their accounts without successful application confirmation. One candidate said he was charged three times, yet his status remained unchanged.

“Affected candidates were asked to submit their application numbers and payment details at the JKSSB office and were verbally assured that the issue would be looked into. However, without formal acknowledgment, concerns are growing among aspirants that their applications may be rejected,” he said.

“There could be thousands more facing this issue across Jammu and Kashmir who may not have had the chance to visit the JKSSB office,” said Majid Hurrah another candidate. “If the deadline had been extended, many of us could have at least rectified the situation.”