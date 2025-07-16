Post Pahalgam attack, special measures taken for safe Amarnathyatra: DIG CRPF

In the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified efforts to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the ongoingAmarnathYatra. As the pilgrimage enters its 12th day, over 2.25 lakh pilgrims have successfully performed darshan at the holy cave shrine, a testament to the effectiveness of enhanced security measures and the commitment of personnel on the ground.

In an exclusive conversation with Rising Kashmir, DIG CRPF Srinagar (North) Sudhir Kumar, who also serves as the Nodal Officer for the Yatra on the Baltal Axis, said that the Central Reserve Police Force is working in close coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies to maintain peace along the Yatra routes.

“After the Pahalgam incident, a comprehensive contingency plan was rolled out. All agencies are operating in close coordination. While operational specifics cannot be disclosed, every effort has been made to neutralize potential threats and maintain order,” DIG Kumar said.” One thing is clear that Yatra can never be a sucess without public support.”

The CRPF has deployed its personnel at critical points along the Baltal route, up to the cave shrine, to secure the movement of pilgrims and deliver essential support services.

“High-altitude sickness is a real challenge, especially for elderly yatris,” he said. “But our personnel are trained to manage medical emergencies. Oxygen support, medical aid, and timely assistance are being provided round the clock.”

A standout feature of this year’s pilgrimage is the growing popularity of the “May I Help You” helpline, operated entirely by women CRPF teams stationed at Baltal and Manigam in Ganderbal district.

“Our women personnel have done exemplary work. The helpline is more than just a contact number—it’s a trusted support system for yatris, especially the elderly,” DIG Kumar noted.

Apart from providing medical and logistical support, the CRPF is also handling multiple operational responsibilities including traffic regulation, highway security, deployment of Quick Reaction Teams, and night area domination patrols.

“This is a multi-dimensional deployment. From roads to remote mountain tracks, we are there, working shoulder to shoulder with J&K Police and other forces. The goal is one: a peaceful and incident-free Yatra,” DIG Kumar said.

He emphasized that while security remains the core responsibility, the AmarnathYatra is also a humanitarian mission.

“Our job goes beyond weapons and checkpoints. This pilgrimage is deeply spiritual for the yatris. Helping them complete it safely is a service we are proud to provide,” he said.

The Yatra, which began earlier July 3, has so far been proceeding smoothly with heavy footfall reported daily. The administration has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all pilgrims, regardless of age or health condition, receive the support they need.