Dr Darakhshan Andrabi Chairs Ambedkar Jayanti Celebration Event at Anantnag

RK Online Desk
Anantnag, April 17: Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board & National Executive Member BJP today presided over the Ambedkar Jayanti Celebration Event held by BJP at Dak Bunglow in Anantnag. Speakers at the event spoke about the contribution of Baba Sahib in the making of modern India.

His contribution for ensuring social justice and equality was discussed at length. Party leaders pledged to take the message of Baba Sahib to the grassroots.

In her address Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that we are proud to build this nation on the constitutional principles given to us by Ambedkar Ji. She said that Modi era is the golden era in India for strengthening constitutional authority in all spheres of governance and public life. “Congress & Company has been shouting for the past eleven years that Samvidhan is under threat, but in reality Modiji has strengthened the Constitutional spirit in India. Modiji introduced Samvidhan Divas in the country”, said BJP National Executive Member.

Prominent BJP leaders including District President Rakesh Koul, ST Morcha UT President Chowdhary Roshan, General Secretary Adil Hussain Nengroo, Vice President Pinka Malik, G N Dar, Maqbool Ganai & Dr Amin Bhat also participated.

