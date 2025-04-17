Epic Victory Cricket League to kick start inaugural season in Kashmir this September 

Srinagar, April 17: The Epic Victory Cricket League, a franchise based T20 tournament is set to launch with its first edition of the tournament starting in the month of September.

Launched in Srinagar, Kashmir today by Irfan Pathan, the league will include an equal balance of local Indian players with international stars and ex-Ranji cricketers from the region of J&K. The franchise-based tournament, will feature a pool of over 200 players, which will get decided after a month and a half of trials across 20 cities.

“Epic Victory Cricket League is looking forward to bringing cricket to Kashmir once again and showcase the talent that this beautiful and we are very excited to also be playing in Jammu and Kashmir for the inaugural season. This is a huge opportunity for the people of Kashmir to come to the stadium and watch live cricketing action. I urge all the cricketers to register and join the EVCL for the opportunity of a lifetime. ” Said Mr. Irfan Pathan, Former Indian Cricketer.

Registrations will begin in the coming week on the official EVCL online portal for the trials held across 20 cities for a duration of 45 days. The trials kick off in Srinagar on the 15th of June and will conclude in Baraut, Uttar Pradesh on the 31st of July 2025.

The eligibility for these trials are simply any male cricketers from the ages of 17 to 39 which will showcase their talent under the watchful eyes of a selection committee consisting of selectors from the state cricketing associations and the apex council of the EVCL.

“This isn’t just about another competition. It’s about providing a stage to the people who have missed the opportunity for many reasons and showcasing the incredible depth of cricket talent in India.” Vikas Dhaka, League Owner, Epic Victory Cricket League, added, “We’re going to see some stunning matches, unexpected heroes rise, and inspire a whole new generation of players around the world”.

The league is set to broadcast on one of the leading OTT platform with coverage in over 7 languages that will include English, Hindi and in a first of its kind, Kashmiri and Dogra to include the vast population of the region that would enjoy cricketing action in their own language for the first time ever.