Div Com establishes dedicated helpline for assistance / facilitation of tourists in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, APRIL 24: In order to facilitate tourist movement/ stay in Kashmir valley, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has established a dedicated helpline at Divisional Level at Srinagar to provide assistance and support to the tourists presently in Kashmir valley or intending to visit in coming days.

An order from Divisional Commissioner’s office reads that in case of any help/assistance, the tourists can reach 24 x 7 Helpline Numbers +911942-740003, 8899931010 and 8899941010.

It further reads that the following region-wise contact numbers are put in public domain for providing tourist related assistance/ facilitation:

1. Mr. Rahul Raina – Tourist Reception Centre – Srinagar, Directorate of Tourism – 9596311771

2. Ms. Mehnaz Khan – Srinagar, Directorate of Tourism – 9622484772

3. Mr. Irfan Bini – 9419013335

4. Mr. Sandeep Pandita – International Airport Srinagar – 6005892772

5. Mr. Rafiq Ahmad – 7006154329

6. Mr. Gohar Rafiee – Shopian Mughal Road Status – 7006580763

7. Mr. Shafaqat Itoo – District Budgam, Doodpathri – 7006823575.

8. South Kashmir: Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian & Pulwama – 9906663868.

9. Central Kashmir: Srinagar, Budgam & Ganderbal – 9906906115

The communique further reads that the helpdesk shall function under overall supervision of Director Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob Farooq.