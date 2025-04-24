“Please don’t think that Kashmiris are your enemies”: CM Omar Abdullah after Pahalgam attack

Amid the nationwide mourning and protests against the tragic April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday pleaded to the people of the country not to be under the impression that Kashmiris are their enemies.

Speaking to ANI, Abdullah expressed his solidarity with the victims of the attack and appealed to the people of the country to refrain from blaming Kashmiris for the incident.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Kashmiri people, who condemned the attack and voiced their opposition to it, stating that it was an attack carried out by external elements, not the local population.

“I would like to show solidarity towards the families of the victims who had to go through such a tragic incident… Be it our 25 guests who came here to enjoy their vacation, or that one person from our valley who sacrificed his life to save the people there… I am also thankful to the people of Kashmir who came out after the attack and condemned it,” Abdullah said.

“People (of Kashmir) came out and voiced the same thing: that they were not involved and the attack was not for them… I just want to request the people of the country: please don’t think that Kashmiris are your enemies; we are not guilty of it… We have also suffered for the last 35 years… Please refrain from making such a statement… We request to put a stop to it,” he added.

The J&K CM further emphasised that the people of Jammu and Kashmir want peace and that such acts of violence do not represent their will.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir are not against peace; they want peace… What had happened hasn’t happened according to our will? If we had the will, it wouldn’t have happened… It’s unfortunate,” Abdullah said.

His remarks came in the aftermath of the deadly terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. (ANI)