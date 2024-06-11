Distt. Admin Kupwara intensifies Market Checking ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

In order to curb the practice of illegal profiteering and black marketing in the district, ahead of the upcoming festival of Eid ul- Adha, the Special Market Checking teams of District Administration Kupwara conducted intensified market checking in various parts of Handwara, Kupwara and Langate.

Market checking drives are undertaken to ensure sellers are not taking advantage of increased demand by unfairly raising prices, and it is ensured that all essential commodities are sold at Government approved rates as per the quality standards with sufficient availability of consumables.

Additional Deputy Commisioner (ADC) Handwara, Aziz Ahmad Rather supervised the market checking drive at Handwara, Langate and Kralgund. A fine of Rs. 9300 was realised from the erring shopkeepers.

Market Checking drive was also conducted in Kupwara by officials of MC Kupwara, FCS&CA, Food Safety Officer Kupwara, under the supervision of Tehsildar Kupwara. Fine to the tune of Rs 4000 was realized. On the occasion, Shopkeepers were warned not to encroach upon the roads and pavements of the important markets.

Some expired items were destroyed on the spot.

Enforcement drive by the officials of ARTO office Kupwara was conducted under the supervision of ARTO Kupwara, Bilal Ahmad. Several documents (DL and permit) were seized and e-challans of Rs 15000 were also done during the enforcement drive.