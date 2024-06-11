Breaking

Viral Video: Two accused arrested for indulging in offensive behaviour in Srinagar says Police

RK Online Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday booked two people for offensive behaviour in a shikara in Dal Lake in an inebriated state after a video went viral across social media platforms in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

In a post on X, Police said, “Srinagar Police has taken cognizance after a video of unidentified individuals indulging in offensive behaviour in a shikara in Dal Lake in an inebriated state went viral across social media platforms.Case FIR no. 83/2024 u/s 295A IPC stands registered in PS Ram Munshibagh.

Two accused persons have been arrested while more suspects are being questioned. Further investigation into the matter is going on, reads the post.

