Kashmir

 GCC urges proper disposal of Qurbani offal, animal skins, hides

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, June 04: The “Group of Concerned Citizens”(GCC) J&K has urged appropriate
disposal of “Qurbani” offal and sacrificial animal skins/ hides.
The Group has cautioned against wayward disposal of the sacrificial waste (offal and hides) which, it said, impinged on the spirit and sanctity of QURBANI. The public at large, with the support of civic and civil administration, must make sure “no one throws the offal and hides of sacrificial animals out in the open—on the roadsides, alleys or into rivers, lakes, Nallahs, Koohls and other water bodies. All such waste should be buried properly to protect it from stray dogs and other animals.

ESC delegation calls on LG
Amarnath Yatra: Naib Tehsildar Pahalgam suspended for leaving station without ‘permission’
Vegetable, fruit prices skyrocket ahead of Eid
Brainstorming session on Roadmap for Science Technology & Innovation in J&K held at SKUAST-K.
DG ICAR & Secy DARE hail SKUAST-K’s initiatives & ecosystem
Share This Article
Previous Article KVK Sgr led Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan 2025 gains remarkable momentum
Next Article 2-day business fest begins at IUST
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Kanimozhi Makes India Proud
Editorial
JJM scheme in Handwara marred by flaws
Kashmir
Dev has become synonymous with J&K Waqf Board: Darakhshan
Kashmir
Super. Engs,  Xens directed to review, revise JJM scheme-related financial practice
Kashmir