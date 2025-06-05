 GCC urges proper disposal of Qurbani offal, animal skins, hides

Srinagar, June 04: The “Group of Concerned Citizens”(GCC) J&K has urged appropriate

disposal of “Qurbani” offal and sacrificial animal skins/ hides.

The Group has cautioned against wayward disposal of the sacrificial waste (offal and hides) which, it said, impinged on the spirit and sanctity of QURBANI. The public at large, with the support of civic and civil administration, must make sure “no one throws the offal and hides of sacrificial animals out in the open—on the roadsides, alleys or into rivers, lakes, Nallahs, Koohls and other water bodies. All such waste should be buried properly to protect it from stray dogs and other animals.