Polling parties reach all 364 stations in Kulgam; 3.25 lakh voters to exercise franchise: DEO Kulgam

Younus Rashid
3 Min Read

The polling parties for all 364 stations in Kulgam district, part of the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency, have successfully reached their locations after being dispatched from three centers, according to District Election Officer (DEO) Athar Aamir Khan.

The DEO briefed the media at the DC Office in Kulgam about the polling parties reaching their destinations and urged voters to exercise their right to vote.

He said that Kulgam has three assembly segments: Devsar, D.H. Pora (Damhal Hanjipora), and Kulgam. The dispatch centers for these segments are located at their respective Degree Colleges.

“For the Kulgam constituency, the dispatch centre is at Degree College, Kulgam; for D.H. Pora, it is at Degree College, D.H. Pora; and for Devsar, it is at Degree College, Kilam,” he said.

“We have 364 polling stations in Kulgam, situated across 271 polling locations, all fully prepared and equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities like drinking water, toilets, and ramp facilities,” he said.

He said that the district has around 3.25 lakh voters who will exercise their franchise in this Lok Sabha election in Kulgam.

DEO said that are nine model polling stations in the district, among them three are women-manned ‘pink polling stations,’ three are fully manned by our youth officers, and three stations manned by specially-abled officers.

“The basic idea is to encourage as many people as possible to participate in the voting process. Voting is everyone’s right, and we aim to ensure the participation of all,” he said.

He said that, like in other districts, Kulgam has implemented a special facility from the ECI: 100 percent of the polling stations have live webcasting. This allows live monitoring of proceedings to ensure there are no issues.

“Security arrangements are well in place. I would like to request all eligible voters to come and cast their votes at their nearest polling station. There is a festive mood throughout the district, and we expect a high voter turnout,” he said, adding that nearly 100 percent voting was recorded in home voting, which is a significant achievement.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

