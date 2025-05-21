First Time in 35 years: Jamia Masjid market remains open on May 21

Srinagar, May 21 : In a major shift, historic Jamia Market in Downtown remained open on May 21 for the first time in 35 years, breaking a decades-old tradition of closure on the death anniversary of Mirwaiz Maulvi Mohammad Farooq.

This change was made possible through continued efforts under the community policing initiative by Srinagar Police, in coordination with the Market Association and the Awqaf Committee.

The market had been shut annually on this day since the assassination of the Mirwaiz in 1990. But this year, sustained dialogue and trust-building between police and local stakeholders led to a mutual decision to open the market.

A senior police official told Rising Kashmir, “This wasn’t about forcing a decision. It was about listening, engaging, and working together with the community to strike a respectful balance between tradition and civic life.”

He added that community policing is rooted in partnership, and the cooperation from traders and the Awqaf Committee shows a collective will to move forward, while still honoring the past.

Local shopkeepers shared a similar view, calling the move a step toward stability.

“The spirit of remembrance remains,” said one trader, “but we also need to ensure our livelihoods and daily lives are not indefinitely halted.”