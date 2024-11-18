Will fulfill all promises: NC chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq

National Conference (NC) Chief Spokesperson and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq on Monday said the NC is reaffirmed its commitment to fulfilling all promises made to the people during the election campaign.

Sadiq lauded the achievements of the Omar Abdullah-led government within its first month in office.

He congratulated the administration and the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the swift execution of four significant decisions. Highlighting the government’s achievements, he said, “The Assembly passed the Special Status resolution with a decisive majority, which was further endorsed by the cabinet and presented to the Prime Minister in a highly positive atmosphere.”

The spokesperson also addressed the reinstatement of the November session for students, a long-standing demand of students and parents alike. Furthermore, he emphasized the progress on recruitment for competitive examinations, ensuring fairness and transparency.

“These four milestones achieved within a month are a proof to our dedication. We are resolute in delivering the 12 guarantees and 26 promises outlined in our manifesto. With a five-year mandate, the National Conference government will work tirelessly to address public concerns,” he assured.

Addressing other critical issues, he mentioned ongoing discussions on providing 200 units of free electricity and ensuring the timely distribution of essential commodities, including ration, kerosene, and fertilizers. “We are optimistic that these matters will soon be resolved to provide relief to the people,” he added.

The spokesperson concluded by reiterating the NC’s commitment to addressing public grievances and creating a better future for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. (KNS)