DGP J&K Reviews Operational Preparedness in South Kashmir Range

Srinagar, April 20 : Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Sh. Nalin Prabhat, IPS, concluded a comprehensive two-day tour of the South Kashmir Range.

The purpose of the visit was to review the operational preparedness of the police and security forces in the south kashmir range.It included individual operational reviews of Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, and Awantipora districts.

During the tour, the DGP also visited forward operational bases at Aripal and the Special Operations Group (SOG) camp at Tral. The visit provided an opportunity to assess the on-ground security preparedness.

The DGP’s focus remained on strengthening the existing security grid, ensuring seamless coordination between different security agencies, and bolstering the counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

He emphasized the importance of proactive measures and public friendly policing in maintaining peace and order.