Delhi witnesses record high temperature of 52.3 degree Celsius

Reeling under severe heatwave conditions, Delhi’s Mungeshpur on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of over 52 degree Celsius, the highest temperature in the national capital.

Mungeshpur recorded 48.3 degree Celsius earlier on May 26.

According to Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, the highest temperature of this season was recorded today in Mungeshpur area of North Western Delhi at 52.3 degrees at the automatic weather station.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning for several states in the northern part of the country including Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday.

As per the IMD, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh,Delhi, many parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, parts of West Madhya Pradesh, isolated parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Jammu division.

Heat wave conditions are likely over isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on May 29 and 30.

Executive Director of Interventional Cardiology Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Delhi, Dr Atul Mathur warned of cardiovascular system issues and advised drinking water to keep the body hydrated amid IMD’s heatwave warning in the national capital.

“Our country is facing aggressive temperatures. Due to this, even a normal person can have issues with the cardiovascular system. If you have not been drinking water, you will be dehydrated. For those who have pre-existing heart issues, their BP becomes high. The main concern is dehydration. So, everyone should regularly drink water to keep themselves hydrated. Senior citizens should avoid going out during extreme heat hours,” Dr Atul Mathur told ANI on Wednesday.

Also, the IMD has predicted light intensity rain/drizzle and winds with a speed of 20-30 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi and NCR, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Jattari, Khair (U.P.) during the remaining part of the day.

Earlier on May 28, Rajasthan’s Churu posted a record-high temperature in the state of 50.5 degree Celsius, which is 7.5 degrees above normal. (ANI)