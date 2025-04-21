Three arrested for aerial firing at wedding function in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said to have arrested three individuals for aerial firing at wedding function in Jammu.

A Spokesperson said that Police Station Gharota received information regarding an incident of aerial firing that occurred during the intervening night of April 20-21 at a wedding function in the Gharota area. The act created panic among attendees and posed a serious threat to public safety.

“Acting swiftly, Gharota Police took immediate cognizance of the matter and registered an FIR under relevant sections of law. A video of the incident, which surfaced on social media platforms, further confirmed the occurrence of the reckless act”, he said.

Under the leadership of SHO Gharota, Inspector Sunil Sharma, a police team launched a prompt investigation using technical surveillance and human intelligence. The efforts led to the successful tracing and arrest of the three individuals involved in the incident.

The accused have been identified as: Mohan Singh, S/O Bua Ditta, R/O Marjali.Santokh Singh, S/O Late Sandoor Singh R/O Rati Chappri Barn.Bahadur Singh, S/O Chain Singh, R/O Bomal, Tehsil Akhnoor

The trio allegedly fired multiple rounds from a pistol and a revolver during the celebration held at a palace in the Gharota area. Both weapons have been recovered and seized from their possession.

Police officials have reiterated that such reckless and dangerous behavior, particularly celebratory firing, will not be tolerated. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the law and jeopardizing public safety.