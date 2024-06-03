Breaking

DC Ganderbal reviews arrangements for SANJY-2024 at Transit Camp Manigam

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir Monday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY), 2024 at the Transit Camp Manigam.

The meeting focused on the arrangements being made by various departments to ensure a smooth and efficient pilgrimage experience.

During the meeting, the DC assessed the status of permanent and temporary washrooms, electricity supply, tents area, water supply, signage, public conveniences and other necessary facilities.

He emphasized the importance of setting up high-quality tents equipped with proper bedding and all required amenities.

The DC stressed the need for maintaining cleanliness in toilets and installing clear signage. He also highlighted the efficient utilization of space and proper waste management to facilitate the smooth conduct of SANJY 2024.

Moreover, the DC instructed the Executive Officer of the Municipal Council Ganderbal to design and submit a plan for signage and banners to be installed within the transit camp at the earliest.

The departments, including Municipal Council Ganderbal, Tourism and Rural Development Department were directed to ensure the timely installation of washrooms and complete any necessary repair works promptly.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani; ASP, Aijaz Ahmad; Executive Officer Municipal Council Ganderbal, Tehsildar Lar, Chief Education Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Executive Engineers from Jal Shakti and R&B, District Information Officer, and other concerned officials.

You Might Also Like

Jammu City Traffic Police issue traffic advisory for Counting Day

Police recovers illicit liquid fuel in Baramulla, two accused arrested

Jammu-Srinagar highway to remain closed from 6 pm today for repair work: Officials

“Entire counting process is absolutely robust, works similar to precision of clock”: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Pulwama Encounter: Two Militants Killed, Operation On

Share This Article
Previous Article Police recovers illicit liquid fuel in Baramulla, two accused arrested
Next Article Jammu City Traffic Police issue traffic advisory for Counting Day
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Top LeT Commander Riyaz Dar Among Two Militants Killed in Pulwama Encounter
Developing Story
Mandated security arrangements in place for counting of LS votes : IGP Kashmir
Breaking
Blinken calls up Israel officials to discuss Gaza plan, says onus on Hamas to accept deal
Developing Story
“Indian elections are indeed miracle, created world record of 642 million voters”: CEC Rajiv Kumar
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.