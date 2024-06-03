DC Ganderbal reviews arrangements for SANJY-2024 at Transit Camp Manigam

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir Monday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY), 2024 at the Transit Camp Manigam.

The meeting focused on the arrangements being made by various departments to ensure a smooth and efficient pilgrimage experience.

During the meeting, the DC assessed the status of permanent and temporary washrooms, electricity supply, tents area, water supply, signage, public conveniences and other necessary facilities.

He emphasized the importance of setting up high-quality tents equipped with proper bedding and all required amenities.

The DC stressed the need for maintaining cleanliness in toilets and installing clear signage. He also highlighted the efficient utilization of space and proper waste management to facilitate the smooth conduct of SANJY 2024.

Moreover, the DC instructed the Executive Officer of the Municipal Council Ganderbal to design and submit a plan for signage and banners to be installed within the transit camp at the earliest.

The departments, including Municipal Council Ganderbal, Tourism and Rural Development Department were directed to ensure the timely installation of washrooms and complete any necessary repair works promptly.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani; ASP, Aijaz Ahmad; Executive Officer Municipal Council Ganderbal, Tehsildar Lar, Chief Education Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Executive Engineers from Jal Shakti and R&B, District Information Officer, and other concerned officials.