Police recovers illicit liquid fuel in Baramulla, two accused arrested

Police in Baramulla have recovered illicit liquid fuel from Wailoo Kralpora & Souchpalpora villages in the jurisdiction of Police Station Pattan and arrested 02 accused persons involved in the commission of crime.

A Spokesperson said that Police Station Pattan received a specific information regarding the sale of illicit liquid fuel. Accordingly, a police party of headed by SHO Pattan raided a specific location in village Wailoo Kralpora. During search, Police party recovered 70 litres of illicit petrol & 50 litres of illicit kerosene from the spot. The accused person involved in the commission of crime has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Bhat son of Sonaullah Bhat resident of Wailoo Kralpora.

In another action, a police party headed by SHO Pattan during a raid in village Souchpalpora recovered 20 litres of illicit petrol & 15 litres of illicit diesel. The accused person involved in the commission of crime has been identified as Peer Sharief-ud-din son of Gh Mohi-ud-Din resident of Souchpalpora.

Both the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in Police Station Pattan and investigations have been initiated.