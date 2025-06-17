Breaking

Police solves minor’s death mystery in Kunzer Baramulla

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Police in Baramulla have solved a mysterious death case of a minor in Kunzer area of Baramulla.

A police spokesman said on 12/06/2025, Police Station Kunzer received information regarding a minor boy (name withheld), aged about 8 years, resident of Baandpora Lalpora, who was found unconscious in a field near his residence. The child was immediately shifted by his family members to JVC Srinagar for medical treatment.

Taking prompt cognizance of the matter, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was called to the scene for scientific examination. A case was registered, and a detailed investigation was initiated to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Despite all efforts, the child succumbed to his injuries at JVC Srinagar in the early hours today. After completion of medico-legal formalities, the body was handed over to the bereaved family.

During the course of the investigation, a 14-year-old boy (name withheld) admitted his involvement in the incident which led to the tragic death of the minor child.

The juvenile has been apprehended in accordance with provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and will be produced before the competent authority for further legal proceedings. In addition, two more individuals related to the accused have been detained for questioning and multiple angles are currently being explored as part of the ongoing investigation.

 

J&K Police assures the public that the matter is being investigated in a professional, thorough and impartial manner, with all necessary legal procedures being followed.

