DC Doda inaugurates Bhallessa Chenab Premier League

Doda, June 02: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Doda, Harvinder Singh graced the inauguration ceremony of the Bhallessa Chenab Premier League (BCPL) organized by the Wali Cricket Club at Sports Stadium Khilotran in Sub Division Gandoh.

The Deputy Commissioner was the chief guest alongside SDM and other officers. marking the commencement of the prestigious cricket league, symbolizing the celebration of sportsmanship and community spirit.

The BCPL, hosted by the Wali Cricket Club, aims to promote cricket talent in the region and provide a platform to local players to showcase their skills and passion for the sport.

The DC Doda expressed his delight on witnessing the enthusiasm and dedication of the participants. He emphasized the importance of sports in fostering unity and healthy competition among communities.

He commended the efforts of the Wali Cricket Club for organizing such a significant event and encouraged the players to exhibit fair play and sportsmanship throughout the league.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a large gathering of cricket enthusiasts and community members, reflecting the widespread support and interest in the Bhallessa Chenab premier league (BCPL).