IRP 10th Bn, Mattan Anantnag organises training programme on three new criminal laws

Srinagar, June 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Police 10th Battalion of the Indian Reserve Police (IRP) organised a special training programme for its personnel at Battalion Training Center Mattan, Anantnag on three new criminal laws.

The week-long programme held from 8th June to 15th June, 2024 aimed to equip the IRP personnel with the comprehensive understanding of these new laws and the ways in which they can be effectively followed. The programme featured extensive lectures from Master Trainers and different speakers from the battalion, who shared their insights and expertise on the new criminal laws.

During the programme, the Commandant of the battalion Shri Mubassir Latifi, IPS (SSP)along with other gazetted officers, actively participated in the discussions and shared their thoughts on, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and BharatiyaSakshyaAdhiniyam (BSA). Furthermore, the Commandant also distributed certificates among the personnel who successfully completed the training programme.

At the end of the course feedback from all the 194 participants was obtained through Google Form. All the officials showed keen interest in pursuing the courses on these new laws by downloading NCRB Sankalan App and registration on iGotKarmyogi.

Commandant of the Battalion assured that more such courses would be organised in future to equip all the Police personnel with profound legal knowledge and skills to investigate the cases.