Developing Story

Counting of votes begins for Anantnag-Rajouri PC to decide fate of 20 candidates

Younus Rashid
1 Min Read
ANI_20240524245

Anantnag, June 04:The counting of votes for the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency (PC) began on Tuesday morning at 8 am as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines at Degree College Anantnag to determine the fate of 20 candidates.

The Anantnag-Rajouri PC registered a 55.40 percent voter turnout during the polling on May 25th.

The vote counting is simultaneously taking place at two locations within the constituency. The counting for 11 assembly segments, including Anantnag, Kulgam, and a segment of Zainapora, is being conducted at Degree College Anantnag.

Similarly, the counting for the seven assembly segments, including Poonch and Rajouri districts, is happening at Government P.G. College Rajouri.

Among the 20 candidates, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) senior leader Mian Altaf Ahmad are expected to have a close contest.

 

