‘Safety cannot be compromised’: Centre defends Haj baggage curbs

All decisions taken in best interests of pilgrims, says Ministry of Minority Affairs

Ovaise Gul

Srinagar, Jun 01: Safety cannot be compromised, and all decisions regarding the Hajj pilgrims’ return travel have been taken in their best interests, the Union government clarified on Monday amid growing concerns over luggage restrictions imposed on flights returning to Srinagar.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA), in a clarification, said that due to a Notice to Air Missions or Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued for Srinagar Airport and ongoing runway maintenance resulting in temporary runway length restrictions, payload limitations have been imposed on aircraft operations in the interest of flight safety.

“To avoid disruption to Haj flight schedules and minimize inconvenience to pilgrims, the return journey of Haj pilgrims operated by Akasa airlines to the Srinagar Embarkation Point has been planned via Ahmedabad with 35 kg check-in baggage allowance up to Ahmedabad. Thereafter, 5 kg check-in baggage per pilgrim will be carried on the Ahmedabad–Srinagar flight, while the remaining 30 kg baggage will be transported separately by road to Srinagar. There is no change in the cabin baggage allowance,” the Ministry said in a post on X.

Furthermore, it has been stated that these arrangements have been necessitated solely by airport operational constraints and aviation safety requirements.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs, Haj Committee of India and J&K State Haj Committee are in constant coordination with all stakeholders to ensure the safe, smooth and dignified return of pilgrims, it reads, adding that safety cannot be compromised, and all decisions have been taken in the best interests of the pilgrims.

The Hajj pilgrims from Jammu & Kashmir, who are set to return to their homeland after performing the annual pilgrimage, had raised concerns over the luggage restrictions.

A notice issued by the J&K Haj Committee (JKHC) had mentioned that the pilgrims will be allowed to carry 7 kg shoulder bags and 5 kg check-in bags only from Ahmedabad embarkation to Srinagar International Airport.

It said that the luggage and bags weighing over 5 kg will be shifted from Ahmedabad to Srinagar through road only, citing runway maintenance at Srinagar International Airport.

Several aspirants said the arrangement could create difficulties, particularly for elderly pilgrims and those carrying essential personal items, medicines and gifts for family members. Some expressed apprehension about the safety and timely delivery of their baggage, while others questioned the short notice given for the revised guidelines.

Pilgrims also pointed out that after spending weeks in Saudi Arabia, they would have preferred to receive all their belongings upon arrival in Srinagar rather than waiting for luggage transported separately by road.

The Jammu & Kashmir Association of Hajj & Umrah Companies (JKAHUC) also expressed its concern regarding the reported decision.

M. Younis Zahid, Secretary General JKAHUC appealed to the Haj Committee of India and, in particular, the Chief Executive Officer of the J&K Haj State Committee, to review this arrangement in the interest of the pilgrims.