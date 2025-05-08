CM Omar appreciates IGNOU’s achievements in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 07: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday lauded the achievements of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Regional Centre Srinagar for the academic year 2024–25, following a meeting with Regional Director, Regional Centre, IGNOU Srinagar, Dr. A.H. Rizvi.

During the meeting, Dr. Rizvi presented a comprehensive report outlining the significant milestones accomplished by IGNOU in the Kashmir and Ladakh region. The Chief Minister was apprised of the University’s extensive outreach across all districts of Kashmir and Ladakh, with a special emphasis on IGNOU’s core mandate of inclusive education, ensuring accessibility to marginalised communities and promoting entrepreneurship among learners. Dr. Rizvi highlighted that IGNOU Srinagar has recorded an impressive enrolment of over 45,000 students in the 2024 – 25 admission cycles, spanning a wide array of academic programmes. The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction at the University’s growing footprint in the region and acknowledged its pivotal role in fostering educational equity and social empowerment. A key point of discussion was the recent establishment of a dedicated Placement Cell at the Regional Centre. This cell is aimed at strengthening industry linkages and providing enhanced employment opportunities for IGNOU learners, particularly within the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Dr. Rizvi emphasised that the Placement Cell would bridge the gap between academic training and industry requirements, ensuring better livelihood prospects for graduates.

Further, Dr. Rizvi announced a strategic collaboration with NIELIT Srinagar to implement digital skill initiatives under various government schemes. This partnership will enhance IGNOU’s curriculum by introducing advanced digital modules, encouraging research and innovation, and delivering IT and electronics training to underserved populations—contributing to the vision of a digitally empowered society. In a major step toward academic expansion, the Regional Director also revealed plans to establish a Study Centre at the Central University of Kashmir for M.Sc. Science-based programmes. This initiative aims to support academic integration and provide local students with access to cutting-edge, need-based programmes. Additionally, a Work Centre at the Composite Regional Centre, Srinagar, will offer the PG Diploma in Rehabilitation Psychology, addressing a critical area in health education and inclusive care. The Chief Minister welcomed these initiatives and commended IGNOU Srinagar’s commitment to youth empowerment, capacity building, and digital inclusion. He assured full support from the administration in facilitating IGNOU’s educational endeavours and strengthening its role in the region’s socio-economic development.