Mock drill in Kargil boosts disaster preparedness

Kargil, May 07: In line with the national advisory on disaster readiness, a large-scale mock drill was conducted Wednesday at two key locations in Kargil district — the Council Secretariat in Kurbathang and Dyaangoochae Minjee. The exercise was organised under the joint supervision of the Union Territory Disaster Response Force (UTDRF) and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), with the aim of enhancing regional capacity to respond effectively to emergencies.

The mock drill simulated a range of emergency scenarios, including air raids and natural disasters such as earthquakes and landslides, to test the responsiveness and coordination among various agencies. Officials from UTDRF and DDMA led detailed demonstrations and interactive training sessions, equipping participants with practical knowledge on evacuation procedures, first aid, communication protocols and crowd management during crisis situations.

A diverse group of volunteers took part in the drill, including members of religious organisations, personnel from various government departments, and student representatives from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the National Service Scheme (NSS). Their involvement underscored the importance of community participation in strengthening disaster resilience at the grassroots level.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kargil, Ram R., who closely monitored the proceedings, emphasised that the drill was a routine preparedness initiative conducted as per national guidelines. He reassured residents that there was no need for concern and highlighted the critical role of such exercises in assessing readiness and identifying gaps in emergency response systems. “The drill is an essential part of our broader disaster preparedness strategy. It not only evaluates our operational protocols but also fosters seamless coordination among departments, volunteers, and the public,” he said.

The exercise concluded with a debriefing session, where officials reviewed the response outcomes and discussed areas for improvement. The DDMA affirmed its commitment to conducting similar drills in other parts of the district in the coming months, as part of a sustained effort to build a safer and more resilient Kargil.