AICTE, NIELIT sign MoA to push tech education, skill development

New Delhi, May 07: In a major push to align technical education with industry demands, the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to jointly advance skill development and education in emerging technologies.

The MoA was signed by Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE, and Dr. S.K. Dhurandher, Registrar, NIELIT, in the presence of AICTE Chairman Prof. T.G. Sitharam, NIELIT Director General Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi, AICTE Vice Chairman Dr. Abhay Jere, and other senior officials.

The collaboration aims to bridge academia and industry by focusing on technologies such as semiconductors, quantum computing, advanced telecom, and cybersecurity. Key areas include joint curriculum design, faculty training, lab infrastructure, global partnerships, and start-up incubation.

“This is a significant step toward building a skilled, future-ready workforce,” said Prof. Sitharam. “It will strengthen the AICTE ecosystem by offering hands-on, industry-relevant education.” Dr. Tripathi added. “Our shared goal is to deliver scalable, inclusive, and globally benchmarked technical education. This partnership brings together NIELIT’s expertise and AICTE’s academic reach.”

The agreement also includes initiatives such as faculty development programmes, establishment of advanced labs, international collaborations, and support for innovation and entrepreneurship—setting the stage for India’s leadership in next-generation technology education.