CM Omar Abdullah welcomes ceasefire, urges immediate relief for affected civilians

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and urged the current state administration to expedite relief measures for affected civilians.

He said that lives could have been saved if the ceasefire had happened two to three days earlier.

“I welcome the ceasefire. If it had happened 2-3 days ago, the lives we lost would not have been lost, Pakistan’s DGMO called our DGMO and the ceasefire was implemented. It is the responsibility of the current J&K government to assess wherever the damage has been done and start providing relief to the people,” Abdullah said.

Calling for urgent medical attention and compensation, Abdullah said, “Wherever people are injured, they should get proper treatment and also get relief under the government scheme.”

He stated, “The fire has caused a lot of damage. DCs have been instructed to immediately do a final assessment of the damage and send that assessment to us so that we can start providing relief to these houses.”

Abdullah also highlighted the disruption caused by the closure of air services. “Our airport has been closed for many days, we hope that the airport will reopen after the ceasefire,” he said.

In a crucial step toward de-escalation, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions–on land, at sea, and in the air–effective from 1700 hours IST.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

Addressing the press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time.”

He added, “Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours.

While speaking to media, the Foreign Secretary said, “Pakistan’s actions constituted provocation, escalation. In response India defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion”.

Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya said that Pakistan’s target was India’s military infrastructure, LoC, IB and over 26 sites.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said,” India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so.”

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that both countries had agreed to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

“Over the past 48 hours, VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik. I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace,” he said.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on May 2. The attack had killed 26 people. India had stuck nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan. This saw Pakistan up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones. (ANI)