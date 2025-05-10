“Ceasefire is welcome; Pakistan should abandon policy of using terror as a state policy”: Former J-K DGP

Former Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, SP Vaid, on Saturday welcomed the India-Pakistan ceasefire and said that Pakistan must learn from India and abandon the policy of using terror as a “state policy.”

“This agreement is a welcome development for India and the whole region because we don’t want to harm anybody…any neighbouring country…Pakistan must learn from India and abandon this policy of using terror as a state policy,” former J-K DGP told ANI.

He further said that India has kept a condition that Pakistan needs to stop its acts of terrorism.

“It is a good development…I feel that India has kept a condition that Pakistan needs to stop its acts of terrorism…US was doing the mediation…therefore, this agreement happened. Ceasefire is welcome,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ravinder Raina said that the Indian army has made Pakistan pay for every “nefarious act.”

“India has answered Pakistan’s insolence in Pahalgam. Pakistan has fallen to its knees and is crawling at the feet of America and PM Modi… The whole world salutes PM Modi… Pakistan is lucky that a ceasefire has been announced. Otherwise, it would have been wiped off the world map and crushed to dust,” Raina said.

The minister’s remarks came after DGMOs of India and Pakistan agreed that both sides would stop all firing and military action.

In a crucial step toward de-escalation, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this week. The two sides agreed to halt all military actions–on land, at sea, and in the air–effective from 1700 hours IST.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

Addressing the press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time.”

He added, “Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said,” India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so.”

Claiming that US mediation played a key role, US President Donald Trump praised the leadership of both countries for choosing “common sense and great intelligence” to de-escalate the crisis.

Sharing a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Earlier, India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on May 2. The attack had killed 26 people. India had stuck nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan. This saw Pakistan up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones. (ANI)