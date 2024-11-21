Breaking

CM Omar Abdullah reviews development works in Poonch, assures equitable development

Interacts with over 24 delegations, pledges prompt solutions

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a comprehensive review of developmental works in Poonch district today, marking his first visit to the district since assuming office.

The review meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Cabinet Ministers Sakeena Masood, Javed Ahmad Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar, and Satish Sharma, along with Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Administrative Secretaries, District Development Council Chairman, Members of the Legislative Assembly from Poonch district, Deputy Commissioner Poonch, top civil and police officers, and departmental heads.

At the outset, Deputy Commissioner Poonch delivered a detailed presentation on the progress of CAPEX projects and the achievements of various departments.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of completing ongoing projects within stipulated timelines while adhering to the highest quality standards to ensure maximum benefit for the public.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to equitable development, the Chief Minister stated: “This is the people’s elected government, and it is our duty to maintain close contact with the public. Today, I personally met around 24 delegations from different areas of Poonch district, reviewed developmental works, identified areas requiring improvement, and issued necessary directions to address key issues.”

He further highlighted the importance of inputs from elected representatives, including Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and District Development Council (DDC) members.

During the meeting, MLA Haveli Ajaz Jan and MLA Surankote Chowdhary Akram raised pressing issues, including road connectivity, healthcare, education, and power infrastructure. Prominent delegations, including representatives from Beopar Mandal, religious leaders of all communities, civil society organizations, the ex-servicemen association, bar associations, social workers, and sportspersons, also met with the Chief Minister, presenting their demands and concerns.

The Chief Minister assured the delegations of timely redressal of their genuine demands, emphasizing the government’s resolve to address public grievances effectively.

As part of his visit, the Chief Minister also inaugurated several completed projects in virtual mode of various departments, including PWD, School Education, Animal Husbandry, and Jal Jeevan Mission.

You Might Also Like

Indian domestic airlines experience soaring passenger growth in 2023

Mainly dry weather forecast in J&K

CS led UTLSC accords admin approval to WSS worth Rs 312.89 Cr for towns of J&K

Lok Sabha Election 2024: EVM training sessions scheduled for all Govt. employees of Baramulla BARAMULLA, DECEMBER 23: In pursuance to the instructions from Chief Electoral Officer, the District Election Officer Baramulla today issued a schedule for training session of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) for all government employees pertaining to various departments of District Baramulla. The training commencing from 22nd December will continue till 9th of January 2024 across various institutions of Baramulla. The training schedule has been distributed among the relevant departments and concerned department heads are asked to ensure the attendance of all their employees in the EVMs and VVPATs training, and designate one officer/official per venue to record their employees’ attendance.

Stage set for 3rd and last phase of J&K Poll; 39.18 lakh electors eligible to vote across 40 Assembly Constituencies

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Army orders investigation into allegations of civilian ill-treatment in Kishtwar
Next Article Indian Army chief conferred with rank of Honourary General of Nepali Army
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Police books two media persons in Sopore in alleged ‘false reporting’ claims
Breaking
Indian Army chief conferred with rank of Honourary General of Nepali Army
Breaking
Army orders investigation into allegations of civilian ill-treatment in Kishtwar
Breaking
IGP Kashmir reviews crime and Security situation in Bandipora
Breaking