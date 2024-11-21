Breaking

Army orders investigation into allegations of civilian ill-treatment in Kishtwar

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Indian Army has initiated an investigation following allegations of ill-treatment of civilians during a recent counter-terror operation in  J&K’s Kishtwar sector.

In a post on X, White Knight Corps wrote, “Based on specific intelligence of the move of a group of terrorists in the #Kishtwar Sector, an operation was launched by #RashtriyaRifles on 20 November 2024.”

There are some reports on the alleged ill treatment of civilians during the conduct of the operation. An investigation is being launched to ascertain the facts. Necessary follow up action will be ensured, Army statement said.

“Further move of the group of terrorists is being monitored,” it said.

