CEO office launches multiple initiatives in far off areas of Bandipora to enhance voter turnout

The office of Chief Election Officer Jammu and Kashmir launched several new initiatives to reach out to new voters in far flung border areas of Bandipora district at Gurez and Tulial through multiple awareness activities.

These innovative measures, including rallies, sports events, cultural bonanzas were aimed to enhance public participation in the upcoming polling day scheduled to be held on 20th of May, 2024 for sixth phase of General Elections to Lok Sabha, 2024.

The designated SVEEP Nodal Officer, Akhter Hussain Qazi and Media Nodal Officer, Sapna Kotwal, today attended a mega voter awareness programme held under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) at the tourist destination of Bandipora district.

The programme was organised under the overall supervision of Chief Electoral Officer Jammu and Kashmir, P.K Pole, District Election Officer Bandipora and Sub Divisional Magistrate Gurez and DNO Bandipora with the aim to empower the residents of Gurez and its adjoining areas with the knowledge and motivation necessary to exercise their democratic right to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls. The main highlight of the programme was innovative activities like sports and cultural activities besides mega road shows at main bazar of Gurez.

The officers also inspected the pink polling stations wherein all were decked in pink colour to showcase their enthusiasm about the forthcoming poll day. They expressed satisfaction over the arrangements being put in place there for smooth and successful conduct of the general elections as per Commissions guidelines.

They also visited and inspected various polling stations at Tulial Gugran and its adjoining areas where AMF were found up to mark including the availability of wheel chairs.

Speaking at the event, the Media Nodal Officer underscored the critical role of informed and active citizens in shaping the democratic landscape of the nation. She emphasized upon the participants to vote and also motivate their friends and family for their huge participation in the festival of democracy.