Business as usual in Srinagar as locals express faith in Indian forces after ‘Operation Sindoor’

Srinagar, May 07: Despite the tense geopolitical situation and heightened tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) following a military operation launched by India in response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, life across Srinagar remained largely unaffected on Wednesday, with residents and businesses carrying on as usual.

The airstrikes, carried out in the early hours under the codename “Operation Sindoor”, were launched as a direct response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national. The strikes were focused, measured, and non-escalatory, targeting nine locations associated with terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

While security forces remained on high alert and military presence visibly increased across Srinagar, daily life in the city continued largely undisturbed. Schools, colleges, and government offices remained open, and public and private transport ran normally. Markets in Lal Chowk, Residency Road, and other key commercial areas saw routine footfall, with shopkeepers and even street vendors reporting regular business activity.

Several locals said that while there was concern over potential escalation, there was no visible panic or disruption on the ground. “There’s definitely more security on the roads, but otherwise, things are normal. We opened on time and saw usual sales today,” said Tariq Ahmad, a shop owner in Lal Chowk.

“The terrorists aimed to disrupt the peace and normalcy here, but despite the tension and fear they hoped to sow, we are carrying on with our daily routines without any fear. Life goes on, and we want to show them that attacks like the one in Pahalgam will not break our resolve. We will not let their acts of terror dictate how we live,” said Bilal Bhat, another shopkeeper in Batamaloo.

The city’s response reflected a sense of composure among its residents, many of whom expressed confidence in the Indian security forces’ ability to maintain peace and order. “We are going about our routine without fear because we have full faith in the Indian forces. They give us confidence that we are secure and that they are here for our protection,” said Fayaz Ahmad, a resident of Karan Nagar.

“We feel completely safe. The Indian Army is doing its job and we trust them with our lives,” said Shahnawaz Dar, a resident of Mehjoor Nagar.

Many residents also expressed support for the operation, viewing it as a necessary step in responding to the Pahalgam attack. “What happened in Pahalgam was horrifying and tragic. While we all want peace, it cannot come at the cost of our security. This operation was vital to target those responsible for instilling fear and disrupting the peace of our region. We stand firm in our belief that such actions are essential to safeguard our way of life and ensure that terror does not have the upper hand,” said Faisal Khanday, a resident of Bemina.

Meanwhile, although civilian flights at Srinagar Airport were suspended for the day, with the airfield placed under full operational control of the Indian Air Force, tourists in the city were undeterred and reassured by the warm support received from local hotels and residents.

“We were a bit anxious after hearing about the airstrikes, but being here, we’ve experienced nothing but warmth from the locals,” said Pallavi Joshi, a tourist from Delhi staying in the Boulevard area. “The city feels safe, and everyone—from our hotel staff to shopkeepers—has gone out of their way to make us feel welcome.”

As the situation along the LoC continues to evolve, authorities remain on high alert. But for now, normal life continues in Srinagar, where residents remain firm in their resolve, carrying on with their routines and expressing confidence in the security forces.