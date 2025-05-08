Scores of villages evacuated after intense shelling along LoC

Jammu, May 07: Panic gripped the border belts of Jammu region on Wednesday as residents from several forward villages in Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor sectors rushed to safer locations following heavy cross-border shelling that continued intermittently through the day.

In a significant development, six panchayats in Akhnoor — Pargwal, Milly-Di-Khui, Garkhal, Rajpura, Nar Singh Pura, and Chamb — were nearly deserted by Wednesday afternoon. The administration issued advisories, urging civilians to vacate their homes and relocate to designated relief shelters.

The evacuation came in the aftermath of overnight precision strikes by Indian armed forces targeting terror infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC). The response from the other side was swift and intense, involving mortar fire and heavy shelling that endangered civilian settlements. “There was no time to think. Around 3 AM, loud explosions shook our village. We grabbed our children and ran,” said Surinder Kumar, a resident of Nar Singh Pura. “It felt like war had reached our doorstep.”

Some villagers took shelter with relatives in Jammu city and surrounding towns, while many were housed at the Mishriwala Degree College, where the district administration has set up temporary relief facilities. “Our priority is to ensure that no civilian suffers during this escalation,” said a senior official in the Jammu district administration. “Special attention is being given to women, children, and the elderly in terms of medical aid, food, and sanitation.”

In Poonch and Rajouri, similar scenes unfolded as terrified residents packed essentials and made their way out of the firing zones. Bunkers in several villages were activated, and security forces were deployed to facilitate safe passage for civilians. “This is the first time in decades that we have seen such widespread panic,” said Sunita Devi, a schoolteacher from Garkhal. “Children were crying, animals were left untied, and people fled in tractor trolleys, buses—whatever they could find.”

Officials confirmed that local police and the Indian Army worked in close coordination to move civilians out and manage logistics at shelter homes. Meanwhile, in Jammu city, spontaneous rallies were held by citizens in support of the armed forces. Chanting patriotic slogans and waving the national flag, people took to the streets to express solidarity with the government’s military response. “We are proud of our army and fully support the government’s action. This was long overdue,” said Rajesh Gupta, who joined a rally near Parade Ground. Senior police officials are monitoring the situation across all vulnerable border belts. Mobile medical teams, food packets, and water tankers have been dispatched to the affected areas. The administration has assured continued support until the situation stabilizes. “We are in constant touch with villagers who chose to stay behind. Emergency teams are stationed and ready to respond instantly,” said SDM Akhnoor, urging people to remain vigilant and report any emergencies. The border flare-up has left behind a trail of deserted homes, shattered windows, and the echo of artillery fire—marking yet another grim chapter in the lives of civilians caught in the crossfire.