BOPEE Fixes June 19 for Nursing Exam

Aatif Qayoom

Srinagar, June 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has announced that the Common Entrance Test for admission to M.Sc Nursing Courses 2026 in government colleges and institutions across J&K will be conducted on June 19, 2026.

An official notice issued by BOPEE stated that fresh admit cards for the examination will be made available through a separate notification. Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official BOPEE website for updates and other examination related information.

The Board said that all other terms and conditions notified earlier shall remain unchanged. Aspirants seeking admission to M.Sc Nursing programmes in government institutions have been urged to keep track of official announcements regarding the release of fresh admit cards and examination guidelines.

BOPEE has advised candidates to remain updated through its official website to avoid missing any important information related to the entrance test.

The examination was rescheduled after issues were reported in candidate specific OMR answer sheets during the test conducted on June 7, leading the Board to fix June 19 as the fresh date for the entrance examination.Headline: BOPEE Schedules M.Sc Nursing Entrance Test on June 19.