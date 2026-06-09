Over 500 athletes from 78 countries participate in World Yogasana C’ship: Udit Sheth

Umar Raina

Ahmedabad, Jun 8: President of Yogasana Bharat and Vice President of World Yogasana, Udit Sheth, on Sunday said that the inaugural World Yogasana Championship has witnessed participation from more than 500 athletes representing 78 countries, marking a historic milestone in the global promotion of Yogasana as a competitive sport.

Speaking exclusively to Rising Kashmir on the sidelines of the championship being held in Ahmedabad, Sheth described the event as a significant step towards taking India’s ancient heritage from “Ashram to Arena” while preserving its spiritual roots.

“About 78 countries have come here and more than 500 athletes are participating. This is a matter of pride for India that athletes from across the world have gathered here to compete in Yogasana,” he said.

The championship is being hosted at the state-of-the-art TransStadia Arena in Ahmedabad. Sheth said the facility, developed through a public-private partnership with the Gujarat Government, has provided ideal conditions for athletes despite the soaring temperatures outside.

“While the temperature outside may touch 46 degrees Celsius, inside the arena it is maintained between 24 and 28 degrees, which is ideal for athletes. Lower temperatures can increase the risk of injuries, so athlete welfare has remained our top priority,” he said.

Sheth credited the successful organisation of the championship to the support received from the Government of India, the Sports Authority of India, the Sports Authority of Gujarat, and several senior leaders and institutions.

He noted that Gujarat Chief Minister, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, and yoga guru Swami Ramdev were among the dignitaries associated with the event.

Reflecting on the challenges of organising the first-ever World Yogasana Championship, Sheth said the biggest task was connecting and preparing participating nations within a short span of time.

“The most difficult part was bringing together so many countries and ensuring they were adequately trained. Our Learning and Development Officers remained in constant touch with participating nations, providing coaching, technical training and judging education. This helped athletes arrive prepared and compete at a high level,” he said.

Highlighting the growing recognition of Yogasana as a sport, Sheth said the movement has gained momentum under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has played a major role in popularising yoga globally.

“Yoga was born in the ashram and is deeply connected with our inner self. As we bring it into the arena as a competitive sport, we must not forget its heritage and values. Yogasana combines sporting excellence with the philosophy of yoga,” he said.

Calling Yogasana one of the most sustainable sports in the world, Sheth said it carries even greater relevance at a time when the world is facing wars, stress and climate-related challenges.

Looking towards the future, he expressed confidence that the sport would continue to grow internationally. “This championship is only a trailer. The real journey has just begun. Our goal is to expand Yogasana to nearly 150 countries in the coming years. We are also working towards establishing professional leagues and eventually securing a place in major international sporting events, including the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics through the demonstration sport route,” he said.

Sheth emphasized that increasing the sport’s popularity would depend on making competitions more engaging and understandable for spectators through improved broadcasting, graphics, slow-motion analysis and simplified scoring systems.

“Our product is strong. We now need to package it in a way that audiences around the world can easily understand and enjoy. That is how the sport will grow further,” he said.

Concluding with a message for athletes and stakeholders, Sheth said the inaugural championship marks the beginning of a historic journey.

“Five years from now, when we look back, we will realize that we were all part of history. This is the start of a new chapter for Yogasana, and together we must work hard to make that history even stronger,” he added.