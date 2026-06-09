From ancient practice to global sport:

India shines at maiden World Yogasana C’ship

Umar Raina

Ahmedabad, Jun 8: The inaugural World Yogasana Championship 2026 concluded on a historic note at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with hosts India delivering a dominant performance by securing an unprecedented 114 medals, including a remarkable 102 gold medals, underlining the country’s supremacy in the emerging global sport of Yogasana.

The five-day championship brought together 522 athletes from 79 countries, making it one of the largest international Yogasana events ever organized. Participants from Bahrain, Uzbekistan, Kenya, Oman, Nepal, Japan, Argentina, Armenia and several other nations showcased exceptional flexibility, strength, balance and artistic excellence while competing across multiple categories.

International athletes and delegates hailed the championship as a landmark event that successfully transformed the ancient Indian practice of yoga into a globally competitive sporting discipline.

A female athlete from the Netherlands participating in the championship described the event as a remarkable platform that united athletes from diverse cultures and backgrounds. She said the championship provided a unique opportunity to learn from participants worldwide while celebrating yoga’s universal values of harmony and well-being.

On the sidelines of the event, physiotherapist Dr. Jaspreet Kaur emphasized yoga’s growing importance in modern lifestyles. She said yoga enhances flexibility, strengthens the body and contributes significantly to overall physical and mental wellness.

“Participants are first strengthened through proper conditioning, and yoga plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. It is essential for long-term fitness and well-being,” she said.

Ab Rouf Dar, Sports Teacher at J&K Police Public School Srinagar, who served as an official during the championship, termed the event a proud moment for India.

“It is a matter of great pride that India is hosting such a prestigious international championship. With athletes from more than 75 countries participating, the event reflects India’s leadership in promoting Yogasana on the global stage,” Dar said.

Spectators attending the championship echoed similar sentiments. A group of young girls watching the competitions described yoga as India’s ancient heritage and said global events like the World Yogasana Championship represent a major milestone for the country.

“We are happy and proud to witness such a prestigious championship being organized in India,” they said.

Several participants and officials credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for popularizing yoga internationally and helping bring Yogasana into the sporting arena. They noted that government support, combined with institutional backing from the Sports Authority of India, has significantly accelerated the growth of Yogasana as a competitive sport.

Throughout the championship, athletes captivated audiences with extraordinary performances demonstrating strength, flexibility, balance and grace. The event witnessed intense competition across categories including Artistic Pair, Rhythmic Pair, Hand Balance, Leg Balance, Back Bend, Twisting Body and Supine disciplines.

India’s overwhelming success was reflected in the medal standings, where the hosts finished atop with 114 medals, including 102 gold.

Japan secured second place with three gold, three silver and five bronze medals, while Argentina finished third, thanks largely to the outstanding performance of Nabila Barraza, who won two gold and three silver medals to emerge as the most successful individual athlete of the championship.

Nepal finished as the second-most successful contingent in terms of total medals, winning 52 medals, including one gold, 36 silver and 15 bronze. Uzbekistan also impressed with 25 medals, including one gold, 13 silver and 11 bronze.

A total of 31 countries managed to secure at least one medal, while 10 nations won gold medals, highlighting the rapidly growing global reach of Yogasana.

The championship, held in Ahmedabad — the designated host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games — was supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of AYUSH, Sports Authority of India, Sports Authority of Gujarat, Gujarat Tourism and the Gujarat Yogasana Sports Association.

Organizers described the event as a significant step towards establishing Yogasana as a recognized international sporting discipline and advancing its long-term aspiration for Olympic recognition.

In a special video message, Yogrishi Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj, President of World Yogasana, called the championship the beginning of a global movement.

“World Yogasana Championship is not the destination; it is the beginning of a global movement. Yoga is not merely a sport but a way of life, a path to health, harmony, peace and human unity. Every athlete here is not just a champion but an ambassador of yoga to the world,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the journey initiated in Ahmedabad would eventually lead Yogasana to the Olympic stage and inspire future generations across the world.

The championship also emerged as a vibrant cultural exchange platform. Athletes from different continents interacted, shared experiences and explored India’s rich yogic heritage.

Among them was Armenia’s Sona Soghayan, who began practicing yoga during her second pregnancy three years ago. She said her first visit to India had been unforgettable and that she would encourage more people in her country to adopt yoga as a means of improving health and well-being.